Brian D. Fulton of Wilmington, N.C. passed away on June 13, 2025, at the age of 49 years old. He was born in Newburgh, N.Y. on June 12, 1976, and grew up in Monroe.

Son of Sharyn (Farley) and the late Douglas Fulton, Brian was a graduate of East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. and was a realtor in the Wilmington area.

Brian is survived by his mother Sharyn; his children Maria, Stamatia, and Katerina; his brother Kenneth; and his nieces Madison and Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his father Douglas, an uncle, and his grandparents.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment to follow at Cemetery of The Highlands, Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes.