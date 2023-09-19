Bonnie M. Clark, 78

Bonnie M. Clark passed away on August 27, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 78 years old. Daughter of the late John and Maree Clark, she was born on February 17, 1945, in Harriman, New York.

A burial of cremains will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, New York.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, New York.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY. They can be reached at 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.