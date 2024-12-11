Beverly A. Strack, 83

Beverly A. Strack, of New Windsor, NY, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 8, 2024. She was 83 years old. The daughter of the late Gladys Maria (Simon) and Alexander J. Gibbons, Beverly was born in Ringwood, NJ, on August 11, 1941.

She worked as a customer service supervisor for Cintichem, Inc. in Tuxedo, NY. After retirement, Beverly worked as a real estate agent for Weichert Realty.

Beverly is survived by her daughter Lori A. Glander and her husband Michael of Campbell Hall, NY, and her two grandchildren: Megan Glander and Ryan Glander. She is additionally survived by her brothers Michael Gibbons (Luann) of West Milford, NJ, and Donald Gibbons (Cindy) of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and by her sister Patricia Rogers (Forrest). In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her two brothers: Thomas Gibbons and James Gibbons.

Visitation: Friday, December 13, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Service: Friday, December 13, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).