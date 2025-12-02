Bernard T. Casey passed away on Nov. 30, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 87 years old. Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Brennan) Casey, he was born on April 1, 1938, in New York, N.Y.

Bernard exemplified courage and dedication as he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. Following his honorable discharge, He joined the FDNY in 1969 as a firefighter and later joined the Fire Marshals in 1977 where he retired as a Deputy Chief Fire Marshal in 1995.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Clara Casey of Hallandale, Fla.; son, Brian Casey, and his wife, Lisa, of Rock Tavern, N.Y.; sister, Margie Firehock of Chester, N.Y.; and his beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Matthew. In addition to his parents, Bernard was also predeceased by his siblings, Patrick, Kevin, Michael, William Casey, and Roseanne Collins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers, www.t2t.org, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.