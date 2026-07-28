Barbara L. Schade, 77, peacefully passed away at her home on July 24, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on June 14, 1949, in Cornwall, N.Y., Barbara was the daughter of the late Mary Frances and Robert Conklin Sr. She remained a lifelong resident of the area, where she built a life centered on family, hard work, and kindness.

Barbara was the beloved wife of 58 years to Robert Schade Sr. Together they built a loving family that was the center of her world. She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Sandi Schade and her partner, Terri Scribner; her son, Bobby Schade and his partner, Jessica Novins; and her cherished grandchildren, Hope Schade, Rob Schade, Nicholas Schade, and Matthew Schade, all of whom brought immeasurable joy and pride to her life.

She is also survived by her devoted siblings, Jim Conklin and his wife, Sheree Conklin; Fred Conklin and his partner, Michelle; and Helen Wilson and her husband, Gary Wilson, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Frances and Robert Conklin; her daughter-in-law, Jeannine Schade; her sister, Agnes MacNear; her brother, Robert “Bo” Conklin Jr.; her parents-in-law, Otto and Martha Schade; her sister-in-law Carol Orsino and brother-in-law Pete Orsino.

Barbara dedicated many years of service to Pratt & Whitney (A.C.T.), where she was known for her strong work ethic and commitment. Outside of work, she found her greatest happiness in spending time with her family. She especially treasured being “Nanny” to her grandchildren, a role she embraced with endless love, patience, and devotion. Whether celebrating holidays, attending family gatherings, or cheering loudly at the kids’ sports events and activities, she simply enjoyed everyday moments together; Barbara’s greatest joy was being surrounded by those she loved.

Barbara’s gentle heart, unwavering love, and selfless devotion to her family will be remembered always. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and unconditional love that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice in Barbara’s name.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.