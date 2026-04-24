Barbara J. Cromwell Hunter of Highland Mills, N.Y., passed away on April 21 in Seaford, Del., after a long illness. Daughter of Frank M. and Kathryn Scott Cromwell, Barbara Joan grew up on Elm Street in Highland Mills, graduated from Highland Mills H.S and Spencer Business school in Newburgh. She landed her first job at Westinghouse, Newburgh, before she married her soulmate, “the handsomest man alive” Robert E. Hunter, also a Highland Mills native. With him, she fulfilled a dream devoted to her husband and family, working beside him to build a home and business, Robert Hunter Plumbing and Heating, while raising four children. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Hunter, her parents, and her sister, Kathryn Cromwell Noble.

Barbara loved her friends, her church family, and contributing to her community. She adored her Hunter in-laws, and they welcomed her into the family with open arms. She was the soft, strong, loving light at the center of the family with a great sense of humor, as evidenced by the shenanigans in which she often took part or instigated. Family camping trips, sailing their sloop on the Hudson River, and travelling to historic locations were favorite activities. But home was where the heart was, and the house by the pond and babbling brook was their most loved “resort.”

Barbara believed her greatest treasure was her family: children Kathryn Luciana, and husband James, Barbara Rafte and husband James of Delaware; Robert W. Hunter and wife Maria, of Highland Mills; Donald C. and wife Suzanne Hunter, of Kentucky and Virginia, her 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Although Barbara “never met a baby she didn’t love,” her heart belonged to her grandchildren, Heather Rafte, Christopher, and Justin Hunter, and Jayson and Kyle Hunter, and her great-grandchildren, Christopher (CJ), Hunter James, Jaxson, Hugh, Lydia, and Edie, along with nieces and nephews Penny Tobey, Scott Noble, and Todd and Stephanie Hunter.

Her always tearful good-byes included: “I love you all!” Barbara was fortunate to have cultivated many, many dear friends during her 96 years, including her loving caregiver and devoted friend, Maxine Palmer. Her often-repeated words to us were: “I’ve had the happiest and most wonderful life I could ever imagine,” and truly, she did.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY. A burial of cremains will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara’s memory to either a charity of your choice, The Society of Gynecologic Oncology, https://www.sgo.org/, The Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Rd, Highland Mills, NY 10930, or Central Valley United Methodist Church, 12 Smith Clove Rd, Central Valley, NY 10917.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com