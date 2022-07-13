Barbara C. Colozze passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Middletown Park Rehabilitation Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Suss) Keglovitz, she was born on September 18, 1941, in New York, NY. Barbara was reunited with her loving husband Henry B. Colozze, who predeceased her on January 31, 2004.

Barbara was a Secretary for the Department of Logistics at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY; and was also a former Aide at Monroe-Woodbury High School. Barbara was a member of Women of the Moose, A.A.R.P. and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. Barbara was also a member of the Chester Senior Club.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Darlene B. Colozze and her partner, Joseph Bonetti, Jr., of Central Valley, NY; and her beloved grandchildren: Alexis Ferris and her fiancé, Abe Steinfeldt, Dillion Ferris and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her precious cat Mimi.

Lovingly called Nanny by her grandchildren, she was loved dearly by both her daughter and grandchildren. Barbara was a strong and feisty woman who would do anything for her family and friends. She loved spending time baking and doing crafts with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Smith Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY 10918. Interment will follow at St. Columbia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com