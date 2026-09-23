Antonino F. Scalia

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Antonino Scalia, 77, of Highland Mills, N.Y., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose larger-than-life personality and generous heart touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Born in Sicily, Antonino made Highland Mills his home for most of his life, building a life rooted in family, hard work, friendship, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He was a proud co-owner who operated a deli and spent time working alongside his best friend at Master Class Shooting Supplies. A true jack of all trades, there was little he couldn’t fix, build, or figure out.

Antonino was known for his big heart, charismatic personality, and unwavering willingness to help others. Above all else, Antonino was a family man. He shared 49 beautiful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Catherine, building a life filled with love, devotion, and countless memories. He was a proud father to his two sons, Liborio, and his wife Anastasia, and Antonino Jr., and his wife Amaris.

His greatest joy, however, came from being Nonno to his five beautiful grandchildren, Audrianna, Victoria, Francesca, Lucas, and Matthew, and drew immense happiness from watching them grow. His grandchildren brought a special light into his life, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

He will also be deeply missed by his beloved pet, Buddy, who was a cherished part of his family and provided him with unconditional love.

Though his absence will leave an immeasurable void, his memory will live on in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was a one-of-a-kind man, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a grandfather whose greatest joy was his family. He will be loved, remembered, and missed forever

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, http://www.heart.org,

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com