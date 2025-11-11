Antoinette Greco

Antoinette (Toni) Greco of Monroe, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 78. Born to Alexander and Rose (Tortorello) Fusco in Bronx, N.Y., Toni lived a life defined by resilience, love, laughter, and devotion to her family, friends and all that she believed in.

Toni built a successful career in financial services and was admired for her integrity and work ethic. She was especially proud to have developed deep relationships in communities where, for many years, only men had found success.

Yet it was her role as family matriarch that most defined her - a fierce advocate for those she loved and the person you turned to for guidance. She was the one who made sure that every tradition was honored and that no birthday was forgotten. To her family she was everything: a best friend and confidante, a source of strength and comfort, and the glue that kept generations connected.

A force of nature with a great sense of humor, Toni had a rare gift for knowing just the right thing to say or do in every situation. Her grandchildren will tell you that her “feel better soup” could cure anything. There was always a seat at her table, her arms always open, and everyone who sat with her was made to feel like family.

A longtime survivor, Toni defied medical expectations for more than 27 years. Her determination and courage inspired all who knew her, and her legacy will live on in the lessons she taught and her family that will carry her spirit forward.

She is predeceased by her beloved parents, Alexander and Rose Fusco, and is survived by her family: her long-time partner, Tom Petillo; her daughter, Catherine Higgins (Richard); her son, Lucian Greco (Sue); her daughter, K.C. Petillo-Decossard (Sakis Decossard); her grandchildren, Lucian Greco (Kaitlyn), Roman Greco (Amber), Nicholas Higgins, Julianna Higgins, Vincent Greco, Dominic Decossard, Natalie Decossard and G.G. Decossard; her great-grandchild, William Greco; her siblings, Kathryn DeLaurentis (Bob) and Alexander Fusco (Janet); her nieces and nephews, Robert DeLaurentis, Michael DeLaurentis (Veronica), Elyse McEvoy (Tim), Alexander Fusco (Annika), Gregory Fusco and Matthew Fusco, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She will be forever missed and forever remembered.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, N.Y. 10992, followed by interment at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to honor Toni be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, N.Y., 10087, www.mskcc.org

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.