Anthony Perraglia passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at his residence in Harriman, N.Y. He was 67 years old. Son of the late Anthony and Lena (Riviello) Perraglia, he was born in Bronx, N.Y. on July 14, 1958.

Anthony was a publisher for Humerus Medicos in Harriman, N.Y. Tony and Loretta met at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, N.Y., and were married for 43 years. Tony was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing chess, and listening to Frankie Valli.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta Perraglia and daughter, Michelle Perraglia, both of Harriman, N.Y.; sister, Bernadette Wienberg of Haverstraw, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Anthony was also predeceased by his daughter, Lauren Perraglia.

Services will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

