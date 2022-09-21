Anthony Completo, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 87 years old. The son of the late Concetta (Matucci) and Attanasio Completo, he was born on August 22, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY.

Anthony was a Major Accounts Representative for Marangi Disposal in Middletown, NY. He was a proud veteran who fought valiantly in the Korean War for the United States Army. Anthony was also a 3rd Degree Knight in the Monroe Knights of Columbus, Council #2079, and he was a devoted supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Left to cherish Anthony’s memory are his son Thomas Completo of Monroe, NY; his three grandchildren: Jacqueline, Alexandra, and Stephanie; and one great-grandchild, Attanasio Completo. In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his loving wife Theresa.

Friends are invited to call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at The Church of St. Anastasia, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.