Anne B. Manchester passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2026, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late Harry and Anne (Hickey) Manchester, she was born on July 13, 1940, in New York, N.Y.

Anne, also known as Sister Michaela, served as a teacher at Thevenet Montessori School in Highland Mills, N.Y.

In addition to her parents, Anne was also predeceased by her siblings, James Manchester and Patricia Feith.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, N.Y. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.