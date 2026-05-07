Anna C. Giordano-Adamo, age 100, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on April 30, 2026. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rocco R. Adamo; her parents, Raphaele and Antonette Giordano; her brother, Alfonso Giordano; her sisters, Nancy Giordano-Cuomo and Rose Giordano-Bengel.

She is survived by her brother, Mikey Giordano; her children, Charlie P. Adamo (Cheryl Soons-Adamo) and Anna Adamo-Bender (Dennis Bender); her grandchildren, Clarissa Adamo-Cassel (Joe), Bryan Bender, and Serena Bender-Manchester (Justin); her great-grandchild, Cameron; and many loving nieces and nephews. Among them, Laura Cuomo and Anthony Cuomo held a special place in her heart and were like her own children.

Anna and Rocco began their life together in West New York, N.J., before moving to Monroe, N.Y. In 1965 they opened Rocco’s Deli on Lakes Road. Anna and Rocco became known for their authentic homemade Italian cooking, especially their famous pizza.

Family was everything to Anna. She and Rocco loved hosting large, lively gatherings filled with love, laughter, and of course incredible food.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest in peace.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2026, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, N.Y. Burial at St. Anastasia Cemetery to follow.

Cremation by Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan www.hospiceoforange.com.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com