Ann C. Piampiano, 82, of Monroe, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. Daughter of the late Michael Papa and Margaret Leddy, she was born on February 4, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY.

Ann was a Supervisor for Hill & Knowlton and was the Office Manager for Dr. Benjamin Mizrachy in New York, NY. She was elected as the County Legislator for the 5th Legislative District in November of 1985, and a former member of the Blooming Grove Ambulance Corp.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 51 years Peter J. Piampiano of Monroe, NY; children: Margaret O’Hara of Monroe, NY; Frances Scott and her husband, Kenneth of Campbell Hall, NY; Francis Porta of High Point, NC; and Christopher Porta and his wife, Laura of Conway, SC; grandchildren: Annmargaret and husband Jonathan Connor of High Point, NC; Carolyn Larkin of Middletown, NY; Matthew O’Hara of Monroe, NY, Melinda and spouse Grace of Marlboro, NY, Timothy and wife Yorkelys of Davie, FL, Christopher Porta of Conway, SC and Nicholas Porta of Monticello, NY; great grandchildren: Adison, Ethan, and Hayden Connor, Timothy and Kelly O’Hara, Evan and Felicity Pokela as well as 14 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ann was also predeceased by her siblings: Rae Orloff, Elizabeth Lattuga, Patricia Maiorana, Michelle Pashkoff and Michael Papa; grandson, Steven Francis Scott; great nephew, Roy Gustavsen.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.