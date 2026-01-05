Angel F. Gonzalez, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away at his home on Friday, Jan, 2, 2026. He was 87 years old. The son of the late Carmen (Moran) and Angel F. Gonzalez, he was born on May 8, 1938, in Florida, Puerto Rico.

Angel was a Machine Operator for Alcatel Wire & Cable in Chester, N.Y. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, N.Y.

Angel is survived by his wife Cruz “Nettie” Gonzalez, at home in Monroe, N.Y.; and by his three daughters: Yvette Morgan and her husband Brendan, of Warwick, N.Y., Jessica Brochu and her husband Jason of Poughquag, N.Y., and Jennifer Harris and her husband David, of San Diego, Calif. He is further survived by his sister Gladys Capo of Monroe, N.Y., his eight grandchildren: Emily, Tyler, Sydney, Derek, Aislynn, Kyle, Keara, and Anne; and one great-grandchild, AJ.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Parish Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y., 10950.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com