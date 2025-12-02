Andrea R. Accetta

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Andrea Rose Accetta, 46 of Monroe, N.Y. who passed away on Nov. 29, 2025, in Wildwood, Fla. Andrea was born on June 17, 1979, in Bronx, NY.

Andrea was a 1997 graduate of Monroe Woodbury High School and a 2003 graduate of the University of Hartford. She was the General Medical Educational Coordinator at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC. And she spent many years working as a Site Director/ Assistant Director for Club Kid at Monroe Woodbury YMCA and Camp Discovery. But the biggest role that Andrea held was her role as “Aunt Andrea.” The six kids who were lucky enough to call her Aunt Andrea and the impact she had on each of their lives is what defined her. They were her greatest joy. They were her world, and she beamed with pride at their every accomplishment. She never missed a play, a concert, a sports game, a cheer competition or a dance recital no matter how far away the events were. All the people in the audience or on the sidelines know that was “Aunt Andrea.”

Andrea had a gift for being helpful in the most wholehearted way. She was the person family and friends called when they needed answers—whether it was research on some medical terminology, the scoop on the latest beauty trends, or a deep dive into Taylor Swift pop culture. Andrea loved to travel with her family and friends. Her favorite annual trip was always the Food & Wine Festival at Disney. But she always enjoyed trips to the beach and loved cruising. When anyone was planning a trip to Disney, Andrea was their “go-to girl.” If she wasn’t joining them in her happy place, she knew every tip, trick, and hidden gem to make their time more magical. Helping others wasn’t just something she did — it was one of the ways she loved her family and friends; offering her time, her compassion, and her enthusiasm whenever someone needed it.

Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Joanne Mollo Accetta, her father and stepmother, Robert and Anne Marie Accetta, her siblings, Jessica (John) Crispo, Stacy (Scott) Coggan, Danielle (Michael) Panzica and Stephen Giove as well as her nieces and nephews: Ryan, Lexi, Gianna, Vinny, John and Joanna. Andrea will also be missed by her aunts Barbara Locascio and Angela (Enrico) D’Angelo and numerous cousins. Waiting for her in heaven are her grandparents, Francis and Frances Accetta and David and Emily Mollo.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A funeral mass celebrating Andrea’s life will be held on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Cremation took place in Wildwood, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Andrea’s name to: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/andacc/.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185