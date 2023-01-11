Allan M. Jacobs passed away on January 6, 2023, at his residence in Highland Mills, NY. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Rubin and Ruth (Balch) Jacobs, he was born on April 21, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY.

Allan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1963. After his honorable discharge, Allan worked as a Theatrical Lighting Specialist for Local 1 in New York, NY. Allan was also a member of the Woodbury Field and Stream Club in Highland Mills and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Mindi Messmer and her husband, Michael of Rye Beach, NH; Denise Austin, of Nyack, NY; Robert Jacobs and his wife, Monica, of Fresno, CA; and Randy Jacobs and his wife, Kelly, of Highland Mills, NY; grandchildren: Justin, Keegan, Ryan, KerriAnn, Brandi, Joshua, Isabel, and Aidan, and his beloved great grandchild, Robert Allan.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950

(845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.