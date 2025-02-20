Albert J. LaMarch, 63

Albert J. LaMarch of Harriman, NY, a 39-year resident of the area and an assistant chief engineer for Tishman Speyer at 11 West 42nd Street, New York, NY, for the past 40 years, died on February 13, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in the Town of Mount Pleasant, NY.

Al was 63 years old and born in Yonkers, NY, in 1961 to Albert and Margaret LaMarch.

Al was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 94, the Monroe Knights of Columbus Council 2079, the John Cardinal O’Connor Assembly 2640, a life patriot member of the VFW 8858, and an honorary member of the HECO Ladies Auxiliary.

Al was a dedicated spouse, parent, and friend known for his strong work ethic and unwavering integrity. All will dearly miss him.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Casey LaMarch, who is at home, and their children, Justin LaMarch of Harriman and Adam LaMarch and his fiancée Ellen Grippi of Goshen, NY.

His siblings are Robert LaMarch (Rena) of North Carolina, sister Donna Feehan (Michael) of Monroe, NY, brother-in-law John Casey (Doris) of South Carolina, William Casey of Pearl River, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

Al was pre-deceased by his parents and sister-in-law, Madeline Casey.

Memorial Mass: Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 1 p.m. in St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.

The family would appreciate memorial contributions in Al’s name to the HECO Ladies Auxiliary (P.O. Box 26, Harriman, NY 10926) or the VFW Post 8858 (50 River Road, Harriman, NY 10926).

Cremation care was provided by Brendan & Thomas Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.

The LaMarch family entrusted Al’s care to the Flynn Family and the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.

