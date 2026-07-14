Albert J. Avveduto passed away on July 10, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Ciro and Frances (Soriano) Avveduto, he was born on March 26, 1945, in Staten Island, N.Y.

Al was a dedicated electrician with Local 3 IBEW in New York, N.Y. An avid outdoorsman, he was deeply involved in his community, serving on the board of directors for both the Woodbury Field and Stream Club and the Blooming Grove Gun Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Marilyn Avveduto of Monroe, NY; his sons, Thomas Avveduto, also of Monroe, N.Y., and Michael Avveduto and his wife, Bernadette, of Chester, N.Y.; his beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Haley; his sister, Joan Simon and her husband, Howard, of Florence, Ky.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A funeral service will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185 (ssqfuneralhome.com).