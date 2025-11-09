Alan J. Blacher passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2025, at Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Daniel and Lillian (Leibowitz) Blacher, he was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Although he was encouraged to enter into a business career, he followed his passion and graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor and Master’s degree in Theater. He soon became employed in theatrical venues around Los Angeles and took the position of theater management professor at California Institute for the Arts, a university located in Valencia, California. It was incorporated in 1961 as the first degree-granting institution of higher learning in the United States created specifically for students of both the visual and the performing arts. He taught lighting design and theater management.

Alan was the principal Lighting Designer for Alan Blacher & Associates, Inc., in New York, N.Y. He worked collaboratively with many colleagues across the field on various projects and venues, from ice shows, dance performances, variety shows, Las Vegas, opera, nightclubs, concert halls, off-Broadway, and daytime television. He was jokingly noted as the “Lighting Designer to the Stars” having lit hundreds of celebrities on thousands of shows. For a few years in the New York market, you could find a show that Alan lit airing from 12 - p.m. each afternoon. He was also known as Mr. Fabulous. When asked how he was doing, he would always respond: “Fabulous”!

His many shows on the air include: “The Harry Connick Show,” “The Dr. Oz Show,” “The Maury Povich Show,” “The Jerry Springer Show,” “The Steve Wilkos Show,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The Rachael Ray Show,” “The Meredith Vieira Show,” “The Big Gay Sketch Show,” “Celebrity Poker Showdown,” Judge Shows: David Young; Hatchett; Maria Lopez, “The Jane Pauley Show,” “Life and Style,” “The Ricki Lake Show,” “New York Wired,” “The RuPaul Show,” “Larry King Live Special,” “The Buddy Rich Show,” “The Monte Carlo Show.”

In the past, he worked on “All My Children,” “Good Morning America,” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” and “The Martha Show.” As well as scores of pilots...prior to their production. He especially loved working on “Rosie,” as he was charged with recreating a Broadway Show musical number cut down to fit into a studio. He was so proud to bring Broadway to a mass television audience, saying that more people saw the music performance on Rosie than on Broadway. He won Emmy awards for his work on “All My Children” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” along with dozens of nominations for his designs on other shows.

He took much pride in developing his home in Cornwall. Purchasing a 10-year abandoned cottage, he and his husband, Peter, put much energy into creating a safe space for all who visited. On the way back to NYC after a weekend in the country, he would often remark while going over the George Washington Bridge, “Look, we made it in New York City!”

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted husband, Peter Clem of Highland Mills, N.Y.; his brother, David Blacher, and his wife, Jessica; niece, Aimee Woolley, and her husband, Jeff; his nephew, Darin Blacher, and several cousins, all of California. His dog, Lillie Anne, will keep him in her heart for life.

A Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 US-9W, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Route 32, Highland Mills N.Y. 10930 (845) 782-8185