Alan C. Dickinson, 79

Alan C. Dickinson passed away on June 1, 2024, at The Valley View Center in Goshen, NY. He was 79 years old. Son of the late Franklin and Elsie Dickinson, he was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 6, 1944.

Alan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Alan became the parts manager for Suresky Motors in Goshen, NY.

Left to cherish Alan’s memory are his devoted wife Diana Dickinson of Harriman, NY, daughter Heather Kerr and her husband Joseph of Shrewsbury, Mass., and his beloved grandson Kevin Kerr.

Graveside service: Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).