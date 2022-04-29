Marc A. Livich, Sr., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 49 years old. Son of Josephine Livich and the late Anthony Livich, he was born on June 18, 1972, in Brooklyn, NY.

Marc worked for United Parcel Services in Chester, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Josephine Livich of Las Vegas, NV; beloved son, Marc A. Livich, Jr., of Matamoras, PA; and his fiance, Danielle Sulyma of Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation https://www.mdsfoundation.org/donate/