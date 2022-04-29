Helen C. Perez of Monroe, NY passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. She was 91 years old. Daughter of the late Frank and Nancy (Balak) Yurchak, she was born in Mahanoy Plane, PA in 1930. Helen grew up with three brothers and two sisters.

Helen worked as Assistant Administrator in Housekeeping for Horton Hospital in Middletown, NY. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and she belonged to the Monroe Jolly Seniors.

Helen will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Stephen Perez (Jennifer) of Phoenix, AZ; Patricia Cusimano (James) of Windsor, CT; Elizabeth Perez (Sanford Warter) of Monroe, NY; and Diane Plonski (Jody) of Middletown, NY. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m., followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org