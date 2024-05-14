Alex Cortez and Kamille Martinez to wed this July

Jeff and Claudia Cortez of Monroe are thrilled to announce the upcoming wedding of their son, Alexander, to Kamille Martinez, the daughter of Ariel Martinez and Nancy Sepulveda.

They were engaged in beautiful Puerto Rico in 2022. Kamille and Alex met in 11th-grade Spanish class and are both 2012 graduates of MWHS. Alex went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation management from Marywood University and is currently a corporate pilot and real estate entrepreneur. Kamille earned her Master of Science degree from Oswego and has been teaching grade school for eight years. They will be married on July 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.