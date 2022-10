Women of Woodbury will hold their Annual Craft Fair scholarship fundraiser on Nov. 26 at the Woodbury Senior Center. They seek vendors for this event, which will include a bake sale, door and raffle prizes and a tricky tray table.

WOW is also having a membership drive; $20.00 yearly dues is for a monthly emailed newsletter of events. Those who don’t live in Woodbury can join and attend monthly events but not be on the board or win a scholarship. WOW is a nonprofit community organization.