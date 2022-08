Women of Woodbury held their annual tea at the Tequila Grille on Aug. 15 this year. The owner let them sit on the outside deck overlooking the golf course, and Jay’s Deli catered the event. They savored the tea sandwiches and desserts accompanied by hot or cold tea, while raising about $400.00 for the WOW Scholarship Fund.

These days WOW is planning for their Annual Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Highland Mills Senior Center and seeking vendors for the event.