Tuxedo Park Trustees special meeting outcomes

Tuxedo Park Board of Trustees voted to continue litigation to stop Genesis, at 116 Tower Hill Road, from illegal building and development. They also voted to continue settlement talks on the Madden litigation, and settled the Tuxedo Club tax certiorari case at their special meeting on November 4. “Trustee Brooke commented that the liability created by the settlement is far smaller than the legal costs of fighting it. This is a reasonable, though not optimal, outcome,” according to meeting minutes.