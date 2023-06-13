Tuxedo. Highway Dept. awarded work zone equipment from state

The Town of Tuxedo Highway Department has been named one of the winners in the 2023 Work Zone Equipment Package Competition by the New York State LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program.

Funded by a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the award gives Work Zone Safety Equipment - including cones, safety vests, work zone signs, hard hats, whistles, roll up signs, sign stands, and stop-slow paddles - to agencies in need of replacement equipment due to unforeseen circumstances. The materials to help keep highway and DPW crews safe when working on the roads.

The competition is for NYS highway and public works departments that have lost, damaged, or are in need of work zone equipment. Each work zone package award is just over $1,900.

The NYS LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program provides technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across the state. For more information, log onto www.nysltap.clrp.cornell.edu.