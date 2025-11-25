Town Board explains proposed bulk garbage enforcement law

Residents weighed in on a proposed new local la(w/pic) 613 wdsw to enhance refuse enforcement during the Nov. 20 Woodbury Town Board meeting.

Supervisor Kathryn Luciani said the purpose of the law was to address residents - particularly renters - who are leaving bulk garbage out for an extended time and not calling it in for bulk pickup. Under the current code, the building department was limited in its ability to issue violations, she said, and that the police department should be involved in enforcement.

Clara Rivera, Account Clerk for the town’s refuse department, added that when renters leave, they sometimes put out multiple mattresses and furniture, impacting the property values and quality of life for neighbors. She said the town felt the only way to hold people accountable was to hit them financially, adding that many of these offending properties were owned by LLCs that don’t want to do anything.

Luciani explained to a resident that complaints should go to the refuse department who would pass the information on to the police. Rivera added that if any person calling in wanted to remain anonymous, she would use her name on the complaint and will instruct any future person in that role to do the same.

Responding to concerns that the new law might unfairly target residents who may not get their bulk removed in time, Rivera said she often will have a conversation with neighbors who explain that a resident (who is often elderly) may not have been aware of the bulk pickup and her department will work to resolve those situations. Luciani added that this law isn’t meant to target residents who may not understand how bulk pickup works and instead is meant for those who violate the law for months.

Luciani addressed concerns about enforcement, saying that she hopes the incoming board might consider adding unpaid fines for failing to comply with refuse law to the individual’s tax bill.

One resident shared his worry about using police resources to enforce the new law. Luciani said that there were only two or three complaints on this issue a month. She said officers will not be patrolling the streets looking for violators and instead would be called in to respond to offending situations.

During public comments, the town’s appointment of Rhonda Fabbro as a part-time clerk at the town’s Senior Center was questioned by resident Jacqueline Hernandez, who wondered why the position was posted at the end of the year and suggested more would have applied if they were aware of its availability.

Luciani said the town was advised that a third, part-time person would be beneficial in situations when the other two clerks were away from the Senior Center, such as during organized field trips. The third clerk would be able to keep the center open for those who wish to utilize it on trip days.

Councilmember Brandon Calore said misinformation regarding the state of Earl Reservoir caused a decline in funds collected for the county’s annual polar plunge in support of the Special Olympics. Calore said that while the town raised $39,000, he learned donations and participation were down because of concerns about the water raised at a September Woodbury Village Board meeting over a possible connection between a septic leak at the Woodbury Animal Shelter and its impact on the reservoir. Calore said that during the Oct. 2, Town Board meeting, the reservoir was deemed safe by the town engineer, who, as reported by the Photo News, said the chance of effluent from the septic making it to the reservoir was “less than zero.” Calore said, Despite this assurance, he said hysterics led to certain organizations and individuals to not participate.