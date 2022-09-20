x
Tough back and forth ends in Crusaders loss to Minisink Warriors

Slate Hill. The Crusaders came out of the game with a 1-2 record, having lost the previous game to Cicero North.

| 20 Sep 2022 | 05:22
    The Crusaders defense swarms to stop the Warriors’ Gallo in the second half. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Crusader Erik Shamgod, #6. scored on a 2 -yard run in the second quarter. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Crusader quarterback David Fennessy looks for a receiver. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Crusader kicker Quincy Banker kicks off to start the game. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

The Crusaders football team traveled to Slate Hill to take on the Warriors of Minisink Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 16. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-1 record after dropping last weeks game to Cicero North 28-14. The Warriors entered the game with a 0-1 record after loosing to Port Jervis 20-19.

The Warriors took advantage of the Crusaders poor field position in the first quarter, when they stopped them in their own end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Crusaders offense drove down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by Erik Shamgod. Quincy Banker’s pat put Monroe back on top 7-2.

The Warriors answered right back when Ethan Gallo scored on a 20- yard run and they took an 8-7 lead into the half. The Crusaders took the lead in the third quarter when Ty Daniel scored on a 12-yard run the pat gave the Crusaders a 14-8 lead.

Gallo, who had a big day for the Warriors (30 carries for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns) put the Warriors back in the lead for good with his second score of the game half way thru the fourth quarter. When the Warriors added a 2-point conversion they took the lead 16-14.

Late in the fourth quarter Gallo again broke through the Crusaders defense and took off on a 40-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 22-14 victory.

The Crusaders’ loss brings their season record to 1-2. Their next game will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday when they host the Bulldogs of Beacon.