Teens taught strategy to address antisemitism

Jewish Orange Youth (JOY) teens met recently for an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) facilitated workshop, “Words to Action.” at Temple Sinai in Middletown. With the increase of antisemitism across the country, this workshop helped provided teens with tools to address antisemitism, especially in a school setting. It also gave them the opportunity to share personal experiences and give support to one another.

One teen remarked, “I learned how to approach someone who makes offensive remarks in a nonthreatening way.”

The event was fully funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County’s Zachor Antisemitism Initiative. Each student received a Certificate of Completion with two hours of service for completing the training.

JOY is a Jewish youth engagement group that brings together children and teens from all parts of the county for educational and social events. For more information about upcoming free county-wide events, visit the Jewish Federation at JewishOrangeNY.org/JOY.