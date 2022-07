Rides, games, food and prizes will be among amusements at the Village of Monroe annual Summer Carnival from Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31, at Crane Park.

Ride tickets are $1.25 per ticket, $20 for 20 tickets, and $40 for 45 tickets. Each ride takes 3-7 tickets. Pay one Price ride wristbands, good for unlimited rides on the day of purchase, are $25 per wristband.

Thursday and Friday the carnival opens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, it opens at 2 p.m.