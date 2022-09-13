Sunday is Sterling Forest Day

All activities for Sterling Forest Day, on Sunday, Sept. 18, will originate at the U.S. Senator Frank L. Lautenberg Visitor Center.

Program Schedule:

9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friends of Sterling Forest Information Booth

A visit to Sterling Forest can begin with a stop at the F.S.F. Information Booth where you can register for the day’s programs, chat with Friends of Sterling Forest members, and learn about the mission of the F.S.F. Visit the Park’s Visitor’s Center; see the “living map” and exhibits about iron mining. A movie about the History of Sterling Forest will play throughout the day. Refreshments will be available.

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Lecture: Reading the Woods

Who is living in the woods? How do you know what is there or what is not there? Join Doc Bayne and learn the telltale signs of the forest so that next time you hike, you will know what lurks in the woods. For nature lovers and history lovers alike.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hike: Sterling Lake Loop Join F.S.F. member, Susan Serico, for a leisurely-paced 4-mile loop hike around picturesque Sterling Lake with a short break on the beach to take in the lake breezes. Bring a snack/lunch and water and be sure to wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Hike: South Point

Take a short, family friendly, 0.4-mile easy hike with members of the F.S.F. to a rock ledge featuring views of Sterling Lake.

1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Lecture: The Chain that Saved the Colonies

Join Doc Bayne for a PowerPoint presentation, with his latest discoveries, on The Chain That Saved the Colonies.

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Hike: Sterling Forge Site

Doc Bayne will follow-up the afternoon presentation with a visit to the site of the Sterling Forge, where the “Great Chain” was forged. The group will carpool and then walk the site.