Stolen, loaded firearms, stolen car and narcotics lead to Woodbury arrest

Town of Woodbury Police Department responded to the area of Route 32 and Route 17 for a reported stolen vehicle out of Ulster County on Jan. 2, 2023, at about 12:42 p.m. The alert was received from a stationary license plate reader. Upon arrival, units spoke with the operator of the vehicle, Kristin Hoffman, and determined she had stolen the vehicle according to a complaint from Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. During the roadside investigation conducted by Det. Roman, PO Medina, PO Schust, and PO Coe, the passenger, Andrew Hunt, was determined to be in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics.

Both Kristin Hoffman and Andrew Hunt were taken into custody and processed at the Woodbury Police station. The defendant(s) were charged with Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm 2nd (PL 265.03-3), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (PL 220.03) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (PL 165.50). Hunt was arraigned at the Orange County CAP Court before Honorable Judge Peter Green. Judge Green set bail at $100,000 cash and $200,000 bond and remanded Hunt to Orange County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date. Hoffman was turned over to Ulster County Sherriff’s Office on a warrant.