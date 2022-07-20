Sparkly sky above, food and music below on July 29

Orange County’s Freedom Fest fireworks show on July 29 will also bring food trucks, vendors and the Black Dirt Bandits live music to Thomas Bull Park on July 29. The event will include a special salute to veterans.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. Guests can purchase food and drinks from vendors throughout the evening. People can also bring their own refreshments, but no glass containers, pop-up tents, or sparklers are permitted.

“We look forward to playing Freedom Fest again,” said Robby Valentine, lead singer of the Black Dirt Bandits, who played the Freedom Festival in 2019. “Freedom Fest is a fun County celebration of America and our great Orange County community. We appreciate the opportunity to play and cannot wait to rock the stage.”