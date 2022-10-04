Repaving of 17M section, Monroe to Chester, announced

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) recently announced the repaving of a six-mile stretch of State Route 17M from Chester to Monroe. He helped negotiate this $5 million project in the Department of Transportation’s capital plan. DOT will also complete drainage upgrades and reconstruction of curb ramps, where present, to improve ADA accessibility along this corridor.

“This major repaving project will make a world of difference for local drivers and pedestrians,” said Senator Skoufis. “The 17M corridor between Chester and Monroe has long been a headache for motorists – one that constituents are increasingly vocal about with our office.”