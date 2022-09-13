Rehome miscellanea at Monroe Community Garage Sale

Selling no longer needed odds and ends at the Monroe Community Garage Sale can clear space at home while benefitting Lakeside Fire and Rescue, for whom the event is a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24, rain date Sept. 24.

The cost is $20 per table, and participants provide their own tables. Vendors arrive at 8:30 a.m. The sale will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

RSVP to Laura at 845-325-8238 to reserve by September 16, 2022. No walk-in vendors will be permitted.