Rehome miscellanea at Monroe Community Garage Sale

Monroe. The Community Garage Sale at Monroe Town Hall will benefit Lakeside Fire and Rescue. Reservations for a table must be made by Sept. 16. Bring your own table.

| 13 Sep 2022 | 07:13
Selling no longer needed odds and ends at the Monroe Community Garage Sale can clear space at home while benefitting Lakeside Fire and Rescue, for whom the event is a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24, rain date Sept. 24.

The cost is $20 per table, and participants provide their own tables. Vendors arrive at 8:30 a.m. The sale will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

RSVP to Laura at 845-325-8238 to reserve by September 16, 2022. No walk-in vendors will be permitted.

Monroe Community Garage Sale
Monroe Town Hall
1465 Orange Turnpike Monroe NY 10950