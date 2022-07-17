Planning and Zoning Board Candidates sought for Town of Monroe

The Town of Monroe seeks candidates to serve on the following Boards:

Planning Board (1 regular member, 1 alternate member vacancy)

Zoning Board of Appeals (2 alternate member vacancies)

Those interested in filling any of these vacancies should submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration via email to the Town of Monroe Supervisor’s Office at jschnaars@monroeny.org by August 1, 2022. Interested individuals may also mail this information to:

Town of Monroe

Attention: Jennifer Schnaars, Secretary to the Supervisor

1465 Orange Turnpike

Monroe, New York 10950

All Board Members must reside within the Town of Monroe.