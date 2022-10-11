Pine Tree Elementary principal receives Mid-Hudson excellence award

Pine Tree Elementary Principal Bryan Giudice recently received the 2022 Excellence in Administration Award from the Mid-Hudson School Study Council for outstanding service in the field of education.

Sponsored by the Mid-Hudson School Study Council, this award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated excellence in achieving their educational mission at a school district. Giudice, along with fellow recipients throughout the Hudson Valley, will be honored at an awards ceremony on November 3 in Middletown.

Giudice has served as an administrator in Monroe-Woodbury Central School District for 14 years. Thirteen of those years have been as principal at Pine Tree Elementary. Giudice began his career at Monroe-Woodbury as assistant principal of Central Valley Elementary, a position he held for one year.

Acknowledged by fellow administrators for his compassion, Giudice recognized several years ago that a number of military families were moving into his school community. Consequently, he created the Pine Tree Patriot Club, designed to provide support to military families in his school and the community at large. Since its inception, the Patriot Club has participated in the Honor Flight multiple times and the nationally-recognized Wreaths Across America event, written hundreds of letters, stuffed dozens of care packages, and marched in numerous parades.

Giudice participates in every Patriot Club event and attends every school event. He is at every play, concert and competition, say his colleagues.

“Countless students and families have benefited from Bryan’s leadership as an elementary school principal. Bryan fosters strong relationships and provides leadership as the building principal. The Pine Tree Elementary School community is a strong, cohesive group of students, families and professionals. They are often hosting activities and events that reflect those qualities we all hope to instill in our students: equity, volunteerism and kindness,” said Eric J. Hassler, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.