Peacock series ‘Poker Face’ filming at Tuxedo Motel

“Poker Face,” a series coming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, is filming at the Tuxedo Motel this week.

On the sunny spring morning of April 22, the motel was outfitted with a log exterior and surrounded by fake snow, with production staff milling about the set. The sign outside read “Deerfield Motel.”

“Poker Face” stars actress Natasha Lyonne, who is best known for her leading role on Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and as inmate Nicky Nichols on “Orange is the New Black.” Show creator Rian Johnson called the series a “fun, character-driven, case-of-the week” mystery drama.

The series will continue to film at various locations throughout the county, according to a representative from the office of Orange County Film and Tourism.

“It’s a great shoot,” said Tuxedo Motel manager Sal Fraioli. “It’s win-win for the town, for everybody.”