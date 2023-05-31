Orange County. Office for the Aging hosts annual Senior Health and Fitness Day

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus participated in the Office for the Aging’s Senior Health and Fitness Day at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery on Wednesday, May 31.

“This fun and informative event is a great reminder of the importance of staying active, not just for seniors, but for everyone,” Neuhaus said. “Seniors are living longer, and healthier lives and Senior Health and Fitness Day celebrates that. Staying active and fit plays an important role in maintaining good health as we grow older.”

The purpose of Orange County Senior Health and Fitness Day is to encourage seniors to exercise, eat well and have fun. Throughout the day, Healthy Orange, part of the Orange County Department of Health, conducted screenings and distributed information and local businesses, healthcare providers and vendors were eager and helpful participants. The day also included healthy cooking demonstrations, master gardening demonstrations, a fitness walk tai chi, music and other games and activities. A nutritious lunch was provided by OFA’s dining program and ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

“It was a great day,” said AnnMarie Maglione, Director of Orange County’s Office for the Aging. “It’s a wonderful resource for the seniors in our community and I thank County Executive Neuhaus for being so supportive. It’s terrific to see everyone come together for the good of our seniors.”

The Orange County Office for the Aging is committed to meeting the special service needs of Orange County’s senior population and their families and friends who care for them. The primary goal of the Office for the Aging is to maintain the dignity, well-being, and independence of senior citizens, serving as an advocate and community partner. For more information about the County’s Office for the Aging, call 845-615-3700.