NYS water funding goes to Monroe’s neighbors, not Monroe

Much lauded state water infrastructure funding went to neighbors of the Town of Monroe but not to Monroe, Councilman Michael McGinn said at the town board meeting last week. He said he was proud to announce that the neighboring Town of New Windsor and the City of Newburgh were awarded the bulk of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act Grant. This grant will go towards funding improvements in sewage treatment plants and water treatment facilities in those municipalities.

On April 19, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638M in grant money to cities and towns across New York State to go towards water infrastructure improvements. The Town of New Windsor was awarded almost $15M to go towards their Sewer Plant Expansion, Outfall Relocation, and Treatment Upgrades. The City of Newburgh was awarded over $11M to go towards their Interceptor Improvements Project and Floatables Control and Disinfection Facility, according to the governor’s press release.

Water facilities improvement in water district numbers 8 and 14 in the Town of Monroe are open to continued discussion at the May 16 board meeting.

“[District 8 needs] everything from meters to just trying to keep their water system in good condition,” said Councilwoman Mary Bingham . “They can meet the threshold with their number of points to qualify for some grant money.”

She also noted that district 14 has encountered some large pipe leaks. To counteract this, she said, “They’ve improved their infrastructure and possibly personal improvements were made so that water rates won’t have to be as high as they are.”

The Town of Monroe had two projects proposed to receive grant money that were denied, McGinn said, adding, “We’ll try again next year and constantly try to get those projects approved that we want to get funded through that program.” McGinn said he is also looking to explore other avenues for water improvement project funding.