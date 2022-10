Museum Village will host its annual “No Scare” Halloween event on Saturday October 22nd and Sunday October 23rd. The event entertained young and old for over 20 years. Featuring games, crafts, a costume parade and a scavenger hunt, children and their parents can enjoy touring Monroe’s replica 19th Century Village.

The cost is $10 for ages three and up, and all proceeds go to support educational programs at the non-profit living history museum. Tickets can be purchased at www.museumvillage.org or at the door.