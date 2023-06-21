MWCSD holds end of year commendations

Among those honored at the traditional end of year BOE commendation evenings on June 14 were retiring board member Dan Ezratty and student Jenna Rowen-Delson.

BOE President Michael Ciriello recognized Ezratty for his inspiration and sound counsel during his time on the board for the past 10 years. He also praised Rowen-Delson for her tenure, demonstrated significant leadership and professionalism in her role as student representative.

The meeting also honored Olivia Miller, an outgoing senior, who is the 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist. Presented by Eric Hassler, he explained that over the course of what was a two-year process, beginning with the 2021 PSAT, she showed “exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.”

High School Principal, Elisa Correa-Soto, announced that the 2023 valedictorian Madeline Williams will study animal science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh and salutatorian Jamie Calub will study computer science at the Stoneybrook University Honors College. These students have been chosen, Correa-Soto said, because of their “dedication, hard work and academic excellence.”

The students who took part in the 2023 Special Olympics, from the elementary level to high school, were awarded certificates for their participation at the recent events around Orange County. With loud applause, each name was announced, and the joy the students felt was palpable. Also awarded certificates were the students who participated in the 2023 Odyssey of the Mind and who went onto regionals and then state finals.

The night progressed with certificates to the 2023 NYSSMA Majors and NYSSMA Students (Level VI A+ Ratings); Bus Safety Poster Contest Winners; New York State Seal of Biliteracy (recognized HS graduating seniors who show proficiency in a language other than English); and New York State Seal of Civic Readiness (recognizes HS seniors who participate in projects that promote civic engagement.) Also acknowledged were a variety of M-W athletic awards and championships. Yearbooks were presented to the M-W BOE from student representatives from the Middle School, and High School.

During the public comments, a student made a request for the district to consider adding the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to the list of school calendar for the 2024 school calendar.

An update to the Theatre Club request brought up by a student at the April BOE meeting was presented by Elsie Rodriguez. She announced that the M-W budget has been revised to show new line items to assist with Theatre Club purchases and that the lighting at the Middle School will be updated.

Other items included a Middle School Advisory update, a Goals for Business and Technology update, and a review of the STAR Reading & Math Assessments K-8 (Curriculum & Instruction).