MW teacher Marci Blatt wins ‘Crusader Cause for Applause’ award

Long time Monroe-Woodbury teacher Marci Blatt, also known as Mother Blatt, was the latest staff member of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District to win the school’s “Crusader Cause for Applause” award. According to the school, she has been with the district for 37 years.

The school district noted her “committed to academic achievement and success for all students,” adding, “Mother Blatt is the first one to arrive each morning to tackle the day. She can be found prior to the school day in a House office contacting parents. Her connection with students and families is legendary; the students know how much she cares for them.”

Blatt was nominated by MWHS Interim Principal Jason McElroy, who said, “She loves her students and has a passion for teaching that exemplifies what we are all about at MWHS. Thank you for your years and commitment to MWHS!”