MW Boys Cross Country team honored by Monroe Village officials

Village of Monroe officials honored the Monroe Woodbury Boys Cross Country team on Tuesday night, before the regular Village Board of Trustees meeting. Mayor Neil Dwyer and Trustees Debra Behringer, Andrew Ferraro, John Karl III and Martin O’Connor issued a Proclamation in recognition of the boys’ New York State Federation Championship.

Crusader senior Collin Gilstrap finished first at the meet with a time of 15:51.30, and the Crusaders team took the championship with a score of 109. Congratulations to the coaches and the 2022 Boys Cross Country Team on their championship season.