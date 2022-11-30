MW Boys and Girls Soccer teams gather for end of season dinners and awards

The Crusaders Girls soccer team held their end of the season dinner at the Captains Table on Nov. 16, when players, coaches and parents celebrated another successful season with dinner, awards and a slide show. Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos has lead the team for seven seasons, compiling an impressive 110-13-6 record while capturing six sectional, four regional and two state titles. He has been aided by Assistant Coach Elise Fugowski over the last several seasons. The girls finished this season in the state semi-final, where they lost to Ward Melville 1-0.

This year the Crusaders awarded two seniors with Most Valuable Player awards. Goalie Olivia Shippee and forward Francesca Donovan received them for outstanding play on this years team.

Then on Nov. 17, the Boys Soccer team held their end of the year dinner at the American Legion in Monroe. The boys team celebrated their season with dinner, awards and a slide show also. Head Coach Ken Clearwater finished his sixth season with a 73-19-9 record with three section, one regional and one state title. He has been aided by Assistant Coach Marc Gawron over the past few seasons.

The Crusaders ended their season by losing to Warwick in the Section final, 4-1. Midfielder Logan Yamamoto was awarded the 2022 MVP award after finishing another strong season.