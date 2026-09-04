Musical ‘Curtains’ rises at The Playhouse in September

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players presents the award-winning musical, “Curtains,” by Rupert Holmes, John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Performances are on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 pm; Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

All performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe, N.Y. Admission is $30 and includes the signature dessert at intermission of pie, ice cream, iced tea, coffee, and cheese. Reservations are suggested, and seating is limited. Tickets may be obtained from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465. Directed by Alan Hanna with Musical Direction by Laura Evans and Choreography by Carlos Gomez.

About “Curtains”

Guilty as charged, fabulous as ever. “Curtains” is a musical comedy “whodunnit” set in 1959 Boston, where the untalented leading lady of a new musical, Robbin’ Hood, dies on opening night, leading a musical-loving detective to quarantine the cast and crew to solve the murder, all while trying to improve the terrible show. This laugh-out-loud Broadway hit is packed with unabashed hilarity, bigger dance numbers, and killer Kander & Ebb tunes.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.