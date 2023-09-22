Monroe-Woodbury Middle School hosts ‘Strengthening Families 10-14’ program

Through a partnership with Cornell University Cooperative Extension (CCE), the Monroe-Woodbury School District will be offering a free leadership development program for 10 families with children ages 10 to 14, called “Strengthening Families 10-14.”

The Strengthening Families Program 10-14 is designed to be attended together by both the parents and their children. Each portion of this seven-week series focuses on enhancing and building key life skills.

The program includes topics such as:

-How to raise children with love and limits

-How to communicate effectively

-How to encourage goal setting and leadership development in our children

-How to use and teach consequences as a tool to learn important life skills

-How to build bridges between generations

-How to protect our children from substance abuse and respond to peer pressure

-Provide the opportunity for new friendships

The program was made free thanks to a grant from the Orange County Youth Bureau and the United Way. The program also provides childcare for younger siblings for ages 3 through 9 and includes a meal for the whole family before each session.

The seven sessions will be held on Wednesdays, starting on October 4, from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School.

The program is facilitated by educators from CCE, the Orange County Youth Bureau, and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council.

Julika von Stackelberg, one of the program facilitators, said, “It is a true privilege to see families develop new skills that support their success and to see them grow closer as a result.”

Since space is limited; immediate registration is recommended. Visit Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County’s website at cceorangecounty.org/events or use this link to register: bit.ly/3LAv4nI. For questions or assistance with registering, call 845-344-1234.