Monroe-Woodbury BOE honors life of Terrence Olivo

The Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education adopted a memorial resolution honoring the life of career superintendent Terrence “Terry” Olivo at the June 3 meeting.

Olivo, who passed away on May 26 at the age of 84, dedicated his life to public education and leadership, shaping the lives of students, faculty and administrators across the district. He began his career as a history teacher at the Highland Central School District, prior to becoming an assistant superintendent for personnel at Monroe-Woodbury in 1979. Ten years later, Olivo was appointed superintendent of schools, which was a position he held until he retired in 2004.

Dr. Eric Hassler, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for grades six to 12, gave remarks on his legacy, reflecting on Olivo’s longstanding years of service to the community.

“I myself sat in this auditorium numerous times as a teacher and heard him speak,” Dr. Hassler said. “And you would be hard-pressed to find an individual who cared more deeply about this district than he did. His impact and influence on Monroe-Woodbury are still felt to this very day.”

Monroe-Woodbury board certifies election results, appoints trustee



During the meeting, the board certified the results of the May 19 election.

According to the district’s communications office, district residents voted to approve the $245,052,094 budget for the 2026-27 school year by a vote of 1,023 yes votes to 395 no votes. Additionally, voters authorized the district to renovate the roof at Sapphire Elementary by a vote of 1,145 yes votes to 274 no votes.

Voters also elected four members to the board, including Berny Vega with 1,053 votes, Kiesha Tillman with 923 votes, Bryan Bellino with 901 votes, and Monique Officer with 883 votes.

During the meeting, the board also voted to appoint Bellino to the board, and recognized Trustees Michael Ciriello and Dr. Sergey Koyfman, whose terms are set to expire on Jun. 30.

District recognizes students, faculty and community members

In addition, students, faculty and community members were recognized by administrators and the MWPTA for their accomplishments and contributions to the district.

Monroe-Woodbury alum Liam Gaffney and local business owner Robbie Jacobs received the district’s Community Connection Award. The award celebrates individuals or organizations that demonstrate the values of the district through community engagement and services.

Administrators also commemorated members of the MWPTA, this year’s retirees and the winners of the Bus Safety Poster Contest.